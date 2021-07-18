Three killed, 12 injured in bus, trailer accident in Toba Tek Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH: At least three people were killed and a dozen others sustained injuries after a bus and trailer collided with each other in Toba Tek Singh district of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred near a road leading to Samundri when a trailer smashed a fast-moving passenger bus, leading to a tragic accident.

“Three people have so far died in the incident while 12 others are currently being treated for their injuries, with some said to be in a critical condition,” the rescue sources said as they shifted the injured to a nearby district hospital.

The identity of those killed and injured in the road mishap could not be ascertained immediately.

In a recent similar incident, at least six people were killed while 30 others injured when the passenger bus they were travelling in turned turtle after skidding off a bridge in Khanewal.

According to rescue officials, the incident took place near Pull Rango.

They said the ill-fated bus was on its way from Lahore to Multan when it met an accident. The driver of the vehicle lost control while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle, due to which the bus overturned, they added.

Consequently, six people died while 30 other sustained wounds. Upon being informed, rescuers reached the site and pulled the dead and the injured out of the overturned bus, shifting them to a nearby medical facility.