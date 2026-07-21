Bushra Ansari opens up about ex-husband's post-divorce change

Veteran actress Bushra Ansari revealed her painful life with her ex-husband. She also revealed how Iqbal Ansari’s nature has evolved after their divorce.

In a recent interview, Bushra Ansari revealed her difficult marriage followed by a painful divorce. She mentioned that she had to manage all the household and child responsibilities, and she had no support from her then-husband, Iqbal Ansari.

Ansari noted that Iqbal’s nature has evolved since the divorce. Now he is a good father. He has become close with his daughters and grandkids. She continued that she did the nappy time for their kids, but now he has taken full responsibility.

Bushra further mentioned that though he was an intelligent person and a highly regarded television director, they had significant differences among them. They used to express their affection differently. She referred to a play and noted that the storyline of that play was inspired by emotions she had witnessed and experienced. In the drama, the husband of a famous woman admits that he mistreated his wife because he constantly felt overshadowed by her popularity. Bushra noted that the character’s confession reflected how feelings of insecurity can sometimes lead people to make harmful choices.

She revealed that she had considered leaving on more than one occasion but was persuaded to stay. Like many people experiencing troubled relationships, she chose to give the marriage another chance after receiving apologies and hoping that things would improve.

At the end of the interview, Bushra praised Iqbal Ansari as a caring father. She explained that while she took primary responsibility for raising their daughters during their early childhood, including caring for them as infants, he now shares a close relationship with both their daughters and grandchildren. She expressed appreciation that he remains actively involved in the family, showing that despite their separation, they have continued to prioritize their children and maintain mutual respect.