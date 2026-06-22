Bushra Ansari has shared harsh reality about fathers who abandon their children.

Speaking in a recent YouTube vlog, the veteran Pakistani actress and television host claimed that several successful actresses in the entertainment industry were raised by single mothers after being left behind in their childhood.

Bushra Ansari said she would not reveal names, but noted that many prominent stars had endured difficult upbringings after their fathers left their families.

“I don’t know how men can leave their children, they were young kids of 16 to 18 went with their mothers to relatives, struggled, became prominent artists, now earning well, a few got married too,” she said.

The actor further added, “I don’t know how men can do that, don’t they think about their doll-like daughters, don’t they think that we have abandoned daughters, why do you punish your children, you don’t give them money, love, and you are seeing that they are shining on the sky but even then you don’t show love to them, just because you hate their mothers, you never looked back at your children.”

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Bushra added that despite their painful experiences, many of these women went on to achieve fame and recognition, earning admiration from audiences across the country.

“The world acknowledges those beautiful girls. Allah will punish such fathers,” she remarked.

The comments come just days after Bushra Ansari addressed long-standing speculation surrounding her appearance. In an earlier vlog, the actress clarified that she has not undergone lip filler procedures.

The actor explained that she had opted for a subtle lip outline enhancement by an aesthetician to add definition, which she further enhances with makeup.