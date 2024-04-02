Bushra Bibi claims floor cleaner mixed in food to poison her

RAWALPINDI: Former first lady Bushra Bibi on Tuesday alleged that in a poisoning bid floor cleaner was mixed in her food, ARY News reported.

In an informal talk with media outside the accountability court after attending hearing of 190 million pounds graft case, Bushra Bibi alleged that on Shab-e-Mairaj, floor cleaner was added in her food.

It was found in research that consumption of the floor cleaner leads to deteriorating health condition one month after it being consumed.

“I am experiencing swelling in the eyes, discomfort in the chest and stomach, as well as a bitter taste in food and water,” she said.

Bushra Bibi said, earlier something was also mixed in honey used by her.

Former first lady said that she is being kept honorably at Bani Galla. “Earlier the windows were kept closed but now, they remain open for some time,” Bushra Bibi said.

She said that ” rumors being spread in the party that I am an American agent”.