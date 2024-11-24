Bushra Bibi, CM Gandapur ‘lead’ PTI convoy to Islamabad

Former first lady, Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday departed for Islamabad with PTI convoy to Islamabad for their planned protest, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Earlier it emerged that PTI convoy from Peshawar was delayed amid leadership dispute between Bushra Bibi and Gandapur.

According to the schedule, Ali Amin Gandapur was designated to lead the convoy. However, sources report that Bushra Bibi is insisting on taking charge, creating tension within the party ranks.

Reportedly, Gandapur argued, “The party founder has stated that you are not involved in politics,” urging Bushra Bibi to remain at home while he leads the convoy.

This internal power struggle has stalled the convoy’s departure from Peshawar, further complicating PTI’s plans amid nationwide protests.

In response to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in Islamabad, authorities have completely sealed the entry and exit points of the twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

PTI is all set to hold a countrywide protest today on the call of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Containers have been placed on major routes, including Faizabad Flyover, with heavy police deployment in the area.

Key roads such as Murree Road, Motorway, Rawat, T-Chowk, Taxila, Margalla, and Mandrah have been blocked, along with major highways like Murree Expressway, Hazara Expressway, and connecting roads from Punjab.

Over 6,000 police personnel have been deployed across Rawalpindi, with security arrangements tightened.

Police conducted raids throughout the night to detain PTI workers, resulting in the arrest of over 170 activists from various areas. Prisoner transport buses have been brought into the city to manage detainees.