Bushra Bibi declared ‘fit’ by PIMS doctors

A three-member medical team from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) declared Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, fit, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting well-placed sources.

A three-member team of PIMS including Dr. Bushra Liquat, Dr. Hira Tahir and Dr. Sidra examined Bushra Bibi at the Bani Gala sub-jail after she complained of acidity and chest pain, the sources said.

According to sources, the former first lady was declared fit and was advised to take precautions while consuming food. The report was forwarded to the higher authorities by the PIMS doctors.

Bushra Bibi’s medical check-up, as per the sources, was conducted by the doctors at her Bani Gala residence. The residence is being treated as a sub-jail for the former prime minister and PTI founder’s wife.

Last week, a comprehensive medical evaluation of the former first lady was performed under the observation of Khan’s family physician, while the doctors at a private hospital declared Bushra Bibi, the former first lady, to be in good health.

The former first lady stayed at a private hospital in Islamabad for six hours for diagnostic tests, including endoscopy.