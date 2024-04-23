33.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
- Advertisement -

Bushra Bibi declared ‘fit’ by PIMS doctors

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A three-member medical team from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) declared Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, fit, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting well-placed sources. 

A three-member team of PIMS including Dr. Bushra Liquat, Dr. Hira Tahir and Dr. Sidra examined Bushra Bibi at the Bani Gala sub-jail after she complained of acidity and chest pain, the sources said.

According to sources, the former first lady was declared fit and was advised to take precautions while consuming food. The report was forwarded to the higher authorities by the PIMS doctors.

Read more: Bushra Bibi unable to speak since ‘being poisoned’: lawyer

Bushra Bibi’s medical check-up, as per the sources, was conducted by the doctors at her Bani Gala residence. The residence is being treated as a sub-jail for the former prime minister and PTI founder’s wife.

Last week, a comprehensive medical evaluation of the former first lady was performed under the observation of Khan’s family physician, while the doctors at a private hospital declared Bushra Bibi, the former first lady, to be in good health.

The former first lady stayed at a private hospital in Islamabad for six hours for diagnostic tests, including endoscopy.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.