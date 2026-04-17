RAWALPINDI: Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has been shifted back to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after undergoing eye surgery at a private hospital.

According to jail sources, Bushra Bibi had complained of impaired vision in her right eye.

Following medical examination by eye specialists arranged by jail authorities, she was diagnosed with a condition known as retinal detachment. Doctors advised immediate surgery.

She was shifted to a private hospital in Rawalpindi on Wednesday evening, where all necessary pre-operative tests were conducted. After her consent, the surgery was performed by Professor Dr. Nadeem Qureshi and a team of eye specialists.

Hospital sources said she remained under observation for one night after the procedure and was discharged after doctors confirmed her condition was stable.

She was then returned to Adiala Jail under tight security. Doctors have advised follow-up medical checkups as part of the post-operative care plan.

Jail sources further said that Bushra Bibi also met her daughters and sister in Adiala Jail for over an hour.

In a statement posted on X, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan said he was informed late at night that Bushra Bibi had been shifted to hospital and that he expected a briefing on her treatment.

He requested permission for family visits and urged that both Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan be provided timely medical care in accordance with their legal rights, expressing concern over their health conditions.

Notably, Imran Khan has also undergone eye-related medical procedures following complaints of blurred vision.

On March 23, 2026, he received his third anti-VEGF intravitreal injection at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) as part of ongoing treatment.