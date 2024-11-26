Bushra Bibi, Gandapur ‘evade arrest’ amid grand operation against PTI protesters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s wife Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur reportedly fled D-Chowk as authorities launched a grand operation against the protesters, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, hundreds of Punjab and Islamabad police personnel are taking part in the grand operation as around PTI protesters 450 were arrested.

The law enforcement agencies have successfully cleared the Bule Area, Khyber Chowk and Kulsoom Plaza from PTI protesters, as per sources.

Police fired tear gas shells at PTI protesters while gunshots were also heard, amid skirmishes between security personnel and protesters.

As per sources, both Bushra Bibi and KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur fled in the same vehicle as an Islamabad police squad persued them.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi handed over authority to police to tackle the PTI protesters.

Mohsin Naqvi accused Bushra Bibi of orchestrating all the chaos that led to loss of life and property in Islamabad, saying that ‘One woman’ behind all the loss of life and material.

“Security of the Red Zone in Islamabad has been our foremost priority,” talking to mthe edia on Tuesday, the interior minister said.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that the authorities had successfully cleared the protesters from D-Chowk, pushing them back to several roundabouts, and emphasised that no talks would be held with the demonstrators.

“We have talked and engaged them in every possible way. They hold talks and then pull out,” Mohsin Naqvi said. He said the roads were opened for the PTI protesters to move towards Sangjani.

He said the PTI has been in the control of a secret hand. “The PTI leadership wanted to hold talks but the secret hand controlling the party has been stronger than all others”.

“They have some other motives,” he said. “But they will face the situation they didn’t think about,” he added.