Pakistan Army deployed as four Rangers personnel martyred in Islamabad

RAWALPINDI: At least four Pakistan Rangers soldiers were martyred when miscreants ran them over with a vehicle on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad during PTI protest, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing security sources.

PTI has been protesting since November 24 for his release from Adiala Jail.

As per details, four Rangers personnel were martyred, while five others including policemen were injured in the incident.

Security sources said so far, 25 policemen have been martyred while more than 100 have been injured in the violent protests.

The late-night incident was quickly followed by the deployment of the Pakistan Army to the streets of Islamabad. The army, deployed under Article 245 of the Constitution, has been given shoot-at-sight orders, the sources said.

Read more: Gandapur heads PTI rally into Islamabad

Monday night, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally entered the federal capital under the leadership of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur for ‘do-or-die’ protest.

According to reports, the rally led by Gandapur has entered Islamabad’s jurisdiction. Convoys from the Hazara division, DI Khan, and Balochistan merged with the CM KP-led motorcade rally at the Hakla interchange.

Bushra Bibi, the wife of the incarcerated PTI founder and other PTI top cadre are accompanying Ali Amin Gandapur.

The development came after the government and PTI refuted the reports of negotiations.

Earlier sources claimed that, the Govt-PTI negotiations were held at the Minister’s Enclave but ended as both parties failed to reach a decision.

The claim stated that, the government’s delegation included Amir Muqam, Ayaz Sadiq, and Mohsin Naqvi, while PTI was represented by Asad Qaiser, Shibli Faraz, and Barrister Gohar in the Govt-PTI negotiations.