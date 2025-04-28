Indian man arrested for attacking Pakistan High Commission in London

LONDON: A 41-year-old Indian origin man, identified as Ankit Love, was reported to have been arrested by the London Police for attacking the Pakistan High Commission in London.



The incident took place on Sunday, April 27, when Ankit Love allegedly damaged the diplomatic mission’s windows located in Lowndes Square, Kensington and Chelsea.

According to reports, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed that Ankit Love has been charged with vandalism and was taken into custody to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 28.

The attack on the Pakistan High Commission in London took place after the recurring tensions between Pakistan and India, following the Pahalgam attack, in which 25 Indian nationals and on Nepali citizen were deceased.

The attacking incident follows upset demonstrations by Indian community groups who are protesting suspected involvement of Pakistan in cross-border terrorism.

In reaction to this incident, Pakistani counter-protesters crowded outside the High Commission, causing clashes between the two groups.

As similar actions have taken place in the past, security concerns are raised for the safety of diplomatic missions in London.

The UK government is likely to review safety measures to avoid further escalations.

India “appears to be building a case for military action” against Pakistan since the Pahalgam attack in Illegal Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOK), the New York Times reported, highlighting India’s failure to produce strong evidence against Pakistan.

In a dispatch from New Delhi, the newspaper said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to more than a dozen world leaders since April 22, but that effort is “largely not about rallying help to de-escalate India’s dangerous face-off with Pakistan but to build a case for military action.”

The report said the situation in the region remains “volatile”, noting that in Kashmir, Indian forces have also begun a sweeping clampdown, arresting hundreds, as they continue their hunt for the perpetrators.