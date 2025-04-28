PM Shehbaz announces plans to expand digital wallets across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced expanding the scope of digital wallets across the country and said that the provinces would be integrated into the digital payment system through a coordinated framework.

Addressing a ceremony to acknowledge individuals who showed outstanding performance in the success of the Prime Minister’s Ramazan Relief Package, PM Shehbaz said modern payment methods enabled smooth transfer of funds and these payments were made transparently while maintaining the dignity of deserving individuals.

The prime minister said that 79 percent of the programme’s finances were distributed digitally, and money transfers were made effectively and transparently using digital wallets.

According to a press release from the PM Office Media Wing, PM Shehbaz noted that the contemporary payment method fixed the numerous issues with the previous one.

The prime minister said that the modernization efforts had produced great results and suggested that the use of digital wallets will spread across the country as provinces would be incorporated into the digital payment system through an integrated framework.

PM Shehbaz pledged that 100% of the monies will be used digitally by the following year.

During the ceremony, Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme Amir Ahmed Ali gave a detailed briefing on the PM Ramazan Relief Package and digital wallets.

On the occasion, the prime minister gave away honourary shields to officers from public and private organizations who played a significant role in implementing the PM Ramazan Relief Package.