CSS 2024 written result announced – Check here

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has officially released the results of the Central Superior Services (CSS) 2024 written examination, underscoring the exam’s intensely competitive nature.

Out of 23,100 applicants, only 15,602 candidates appeared for the CSS 2024 written exam, with a mere 395 individuals managing to clear the written component.

This translates to a modest success rate of just 2.53 percent, reflecting the stringent evaluation standards maintained by the FPSC.

The CSS 2024 result once again reaffirms the examination’s reputation as one of the most demanding recruitment processes in the country.

Candidates who have cleared the CSS 2024 written exam will now proceed to the next phases of the selection procedure, which include psychological assessments, interviews, and medical evaluations.

These stages will determine their eligibility for placement in various key government departments and administrative roles.

The CSS 2024 result is a pivotal milestone for aspiring civil servants, marking the beginning of their journey towards serving the nation through prestigious positions in Pakistan’s bureaucracy.

As always, the FPSC’s rigorous approach ensures that only the most capable and well-prepared candidates are chosen for public service.

Check out the complete CSS 2024 written result here.

Earlier, in a shocking revelation, individuals with intermediate pass certificate were appointed as invigilators for the Central Superior Services (CSS) and Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) exams.

During a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee, chaired by Chairman Junaid Akbar, the committee reviewed the audit of the FPSC and found several irregularities, including the appointment of invigilators who lacked the necessary qualifications.

Furthermore, it was revealed that a whopping Rs. 26 million was paid in cash for the exams, which raised audit objections.

Chairman Junaid Akbar directed that no further cash payments should be made and instructed the Secretary of Establishment and Secretary of FPSC to ensure that the appointment of members is made in accordance with the rules and regulations.