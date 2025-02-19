‘Inter pass appointed’ as invigilator in CSS, FPSC exams

ISLAMABAD: In a shocking revelation, individuals with intermediate pass certificate were appointed as invigilators for the Central Superior Services (CSS) and Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) exams, ARY News reported quoting PAC.

During a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee, chaired by Chairman Junaid Akbar, the committee reviewed the audit of the FPSC and found several irregularities, including the appointment of invigilators who lacked the necessary qualifications.

Furthermore, it was revealed that a whopping Rs. 26 million was paid in cash for the exams, which raised audit objections.

Chairman Junaid Akbar directed that no further cash payments should be made and instructed the Secretary of Establishment and Secretary of FPSC to ensure that the appointment of members is made in accordance with the rules and regulations.

Last year, the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) announced the results of the Central Superior Services (CSS) exam 2023.

As per the FPSC, out of 13,800 candidates who appeared in the exam, only 401 passed the written test, with a success rate of 2.96%.

Whereas the FPSC has recommended 210 successful candidates for appointment with Adil Riaz securing the first position, Shaher Bano second, and Oqasha Abrar Rana third.

The Central Superior Services (CSS) exam is a competitive exam conducted by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Pakistan for recruitment of candidates to posts (BS-17) under the Federal Government of Pakistan.