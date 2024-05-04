CSS 2023 exams: FPSC announces results

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has announced the results of the Central Superior Services (CSS) exam 2023, ARY News reported.

As per the FPSC, out of 13,800 candidates who appeared in the exam, only 401 passed the written test, with a success rate of 2.96%.

Whereas the FPSC has recommended 210 successful candidates for appointment with Adil Riaz securing the first position, Shaher Bano second, and Oqasha Abrar Rana third.

Among the successful candidates, 126 are male and 84 are female. The successful candidates will start working on their designated posts of Grade 17.

Last year, only 1.85% of candidates out of more than 20,000 were able to pass the CSS 2022 exams.

Overall 20,262 candidates appeared for the written examination out of which 393 passed and 374 made it to the viva voce stage.

Whereas, the passing percentage of the CSS 2020 written examination was only 1.96 percent.

The Central Superior Services (CSS) exam is a competitive exam conducted by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Pakistan for recruitment of candidates to posts (BS-17) under the Federal Government of Pakistan.