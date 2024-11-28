Bushra Bibi’s ‘harsh’ words lead to resignations of PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi allegedly used inappropriate language while speaking to party leaders, ARY News reported, citing sources.

ARY News anchor Kashif Abbasi, during his program Off The Record, revealed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja resigned after the former first lady addressed him in an appropriate manner.

Abbasi, while quoting sources, said that senior leaders of the PTI resigned from their posts after a heated meeting with Bushra Bibi.

Bushra Bibi allegedly used harsh words including “beghairat” and “vultures,” to describe the PTI leaders during a meeting in Peshawar.

As per sources, a party meeting which included around 10 leaders was held in Peshawar under the chair of Bushra Bibi prior to the November 26 showdown of PTI in Islamabad.

The PTI founder’s wife was reportedly furious, passing harsh words, including ‘beghairat’ and ‘vultures’.

Bushra Bibi also instructed all MNAs and MPs to bring at least five thousand people each to Islamabad.

The former first lady warned the participants of the meeting that leaders, who fail to bring crowds for the protest, will not get party tickets in the next election.

The meeting was followed by a political committee meeting in Islamabad where Bushra Bibi again used strong language against the party leaders, prompting Salman Akram Raja and Firdous Shamim Naqvi to resign from their posts.

Kashif Abbasi, quoting sources, said that after the D-Chowk showdown, the political committee meeting was held in which Bushra Bibi was very annoyed over PTI leadership.

Expressing her anger, she repeated inappropriate words including ‘shameless’ and ‘beghairat’ for the leaders who did not make it to Islamabad.

Sources within the party claim that Bushra Bibi’s behaviour was the sole reason for the crisis and that her actions led to considerable loss for the party.

According to Kashif Abbasi, Salman Akram Raja raised objections over the PTI founder’s wife’s remarks after she left the meeting.

The PTI leader maintained that he was a political leader and not answerable to the family of Imran Khan.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi also shared his views on the former first lady’s behaviour.

Consequently, both Raja and Naqvi tendered their resignation from their respective posts.