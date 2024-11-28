Salman Akram Raja resigns as PTI Secretary General

LAHORE: Salman Akram Raja on Thursday resigned from the post of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General, in the face of growing criticism against party leadership following the Islamabad protest.

According to ARY News, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has confirmed receiving Salman Akram Raja’s resignation.

The party leaders are under severe scrutiny after PTI workers retreated from D-Chowk in Islamabad, without succeeding in ensuring the release of party founder Imran Khan.

The former ruling party is in turmoil following the arrest of hundreds of its workers after the authorities launched a grand operation against the PTI protesters in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, sources said that PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja’s resignation is expected to be followed by more.

It is pertinent to mention here that in September, PTI founder Imran Khan had appointed Salman Akram Raja as PTI’s new secretary general.

On the other hand, a meeting of the political committee of the PTI in Islamabad held consultations over the situation after the party’s protest.

The meeting also considered taking legal steps after alleged losses of life in incidents during the PTI protest.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced that the PTI will continue its sit-in across Pakistan despite the crackdown against party workers in Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference in Mansehra, Ali Amin Gandapur claimed that the PTI has always held peaceful protests, upholding the supremacy of law and democracy.