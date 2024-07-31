Bushra Bibi moves LHC against her arrest in Toshakhana case

LAHORE: Bushra Bibi, wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has moved Lahore High Court (LHC) against her arrest in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

As per the details, Bushra Bibi filed a petition urging the court to declare her arrest as illegal and unlawful.

Bushra Bibi has also requested the court to take action against the authorities responsible for her arrest, including the superintendent of Adiala Jail and other officials.

She has alleged that she was arrested without a warrant and subjected to mistreatment and humiliation by female officials.

On July 13, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were arrested in a fresh National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to Toshakhana, hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case.

The NAB team headed by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon arrested Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi from the Adiala Jail, the sources privy to the development added.

The development came after the Islamabad district and sessions court accepted the appeals filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the Iddat case.

The couple was sentenced to seven years in prison and awarded a fine of Rs500,000 each, in February earlier this year after a trial court found their nikah to be fraudulent.

The verdict clears the last existing legal hurdle keeping the deposed prime minister in jail. His sentences in the two Toshakhana cases were suspended while he was acquitted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the cipher case.