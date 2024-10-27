Bushra Bibi poisoned while in jail: Omar Ayub

HARIPUR: The central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, has alleged that Bushra Bibi was poisoned during her time in jail, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Ayub asserted that the former first lady, Bushra Bibi, survived nine months in custody with resilience, adding that her recent release, along with the Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, was not the result of any political deal with the government.

He further claimed that substandard food, along with interruptions to water and electricity, are part of the poor treatment given to PTI’s founder, who remains imprisoned in Adiala Jail on what Ayub described as fabricated charges.

Ayub further remarked that the PTI leader, like former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has also suffered declining platelet levels but has not sought exile abroad.

Expressing hope for judicial impartiality, Ayub praised the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) recently took charge of the office, describing him as knowledgeable and unbiased, while criticizing the government for allegedly pushing through an unconstitutional draft.

He stated that the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) had used forgery to pass the 26th constitutional amendment.

Ayub also announced that opposition parties will soon launch a movement against the current government, reiterating PTI’s alliance with Maulana Fazlur Rehman.