PM Shehbaz, Maryam Nawaz slam Bushra Bibi’s recent claims

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz strongly condemned recent remarks made by former First Lady Bushra Bibi, accusing her of harming Pakistan’s relations with its long-standing ally, Saudi Arabia.

The leaders were speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Kachhi Canal rehabilitation project.

In his address, PM Shehbaz Sharif said, “The statements made yesterday are the greatest disservice to Pakistan. Saudi Arabia has always stood by us, opening its doors in our times of need.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman personally urged us to bring developmental projects forward, assuring us of their full support.”

He criticized the “poisonous rhetoric” against Pakistan’s allies, particularly Saudi Arabia, and warned of its potential repercussions. “When Pakistan became a nuclear power, Saudi Arabia stood shoulder to shoulder with us. King Abdullah called Nawaz Sharif his brother. Statements like these can harm our brotherly ties and are simply unforgivable,” he added.

The PM also emphasized Saudi Arabia’s pivotal role in bailing Pakistan out of economic crises, including the recent IMF negotiations. He concluded with a call for unity, urging all stakeholders to prioritize national interests over political agendas.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz also took a jibe at Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, labelling them as an attack on Pakistan’s most trusted ally. Maryam Nawaz was staggered at how a “non-political individual” could harm Pakistan’s foreign relations.

“It is shocking that a domestic figure with no political involvement made such baseless accusations against a nation that has always supported us in difficult times,” she said.

Maryam highlighted the growing external and internal challenges Pakistan faces, accusing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) government of fuelling unrest. She alleged that KP’s administration was actively plotting against the federal and Punjab governments, describing their agenda as “dangerous and incomprehensible.”

She also criticized the trend of political disruptions, questioning why protests emerge whenever Pakistan is on the path to progress.

The controversy stems from a statement by Bushra Bibi, alleging interference by former COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa under foreign influence. She claimed that attempts were made to undermine her husband, PTI’s founding leader, labeling him a “Jewish agent” and attacking her character.

Both PM Shehbaz Sharif and CM Maryam Nawaz reiterated their commitment to protecting Pakistan’s interests and ensuring that such divisive rhetoric does not damage the country’s relationships or progress.

On November 22, former Army Chief Gen (Retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa also responded to the claims made by PTI founder Imran Khan‘s wife Bushra Bibi.

In an informal conversation with ARY News, Gen (Retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa rejected the claims of Bushra Bibi of receiving calls about Imran Khan following his visit to Saudi Arabia.

According to Gen (R) Bajwa, he did not receive any such calls Bushra Bibi mentioned in her video message.

His response came soon after the PTI founder’s wife in a video message alleged that the former Army Chief received calls where he was told that Imran Khan was not acceptable to them.

Earlier today, Bushra Bibi issued a video message regarding the party’s Nov 24 protest call, urging PTI workers and supporters to participate in the much-hyped Nov 24 protest dubbed as ‘final or do-or-die’ against the government.

She claimed that propaganda began against them following their visit to Madinah in Saudi Arabia and the subsequent calls.

The PTI founder’s wife went on to add the calls were followed by her character assassination and Khan being called a ‘Jewish agent.’