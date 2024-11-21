Gen (R) Bajwa responds to Bushra Bibi’s claims

ISLAMABAD: Former Army Chief Gen (Retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday responded to the claims made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan‘s wife Bushra Bibi.

In an informal conversation with ARY News, Gen (Retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa rejected the former first lady’s allegations of receiving calls about Imran Khan following his visit to Saudi Arabia.

According to Gen (R) Bajwa, he did not receive any such calls Bushra Bibi mentioned in her video message earlier today.

His response came soon after the PTI founder’s wife in a video message alleged that the former Army Chief received calls where he was told that Imran Khan was not acceptable to them.

Earlier today, Bushra Bibi issued a video message regarding the party’s Nov 24 protest call, urging PTI workers and supporters to participate in the much-hyped Nov 24 protest dubbed as ‘final or do-or-die’ against the government.

She claimed that propaganda began against them following their visit to Madinah in Saudi Arabia and the subsequent calls.

The PTI founder’s wife went on to add the calls were followed by her character assassination and Khan being called a ‘Jewish agent.’

As PTI gears up for its Nov 24 protest in Islamabad, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reiterated that no protest will be allowed in the federal capital as Belarus president along with a 65-member delegation is set for a state visit to Pakistan on November 24 and 25.

During a talk with the media after appearing before the Islamabad High Court, Naqvi categorically denied the reports about ongoing talks between the federal government and PTI founder Imran Khan regarding the Nov 24 protest.

The interior minister said that although he favours negotiations with the Opposition Party, however, he asserted that talks and threats do not go together.