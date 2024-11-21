Bushra Bibi issues statement on Nov 24 protest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan‘s wife Bushra Bibi on Thursday issued a video message regarding the party’s Nov 24 protest call.

The former first lady urged PTI workers and supporters to participate in the much-hyped Nov 24 protest dubbed as ‘final or do-or-die’ against the government.

While urging party workers, lawyers and judges to join the protest, Bushra Bibi reiterated that the date of the protest will not change unless Imran Khan decides otherwise.

“PTI founder has sent a message that everyone should join the November 24 protest. The date will not be changed under any condition,” the former first lady said in a video message shared by PTI through its official X handle.

Bushra Bibi asserted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will hold its protest according to the law and the Constitution of Pakistan.

The former first lady claimed that propaganda began after them following their visit to Madinah in Saudi Arabia.

According to her, former Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa began receiving calls where he was told that Khan was not acceptable to them.

The PTI founder’s wife went on to add the calls were followed by her character assassination and Khan being called a ‘Jewish agent.’

As PTI gears up for its Nov 24 protest in Islamabad, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reiterated that no protest will be allowed in the federal capital as Belarus president along with a 65-member delegation is set for a state visit to Pakistan on November 24 and 25.

During a talk with the media after appearing before the Islamabad High Court, Naqvi categorically denied the reports about ongoing talks between the federal government and PTI founder Imran Khan regarding the Nov 24 protest.

The interior minister said that although he favours negotiations with the Opposition Party, however, he asserted that talks and threats do not go together.