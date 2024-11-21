Naqvi denies talks with PTI amid Nov 24 protest call

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday denied any negotiations with PTI, as the party is set for its ‘decisive’ Nov 24 protest, ARY News reported.

He was speaking to the media after appearing before the Islamabad High Court in a case pertaining to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) protest call.

Mohsin Naqvi categorically denied the reports about ongoing talks between the federal government and PTI founder Imran Khan regarding the Nov 24 protest.

The interior minister said that although he favours negotiations with the Opposition Party, however, he asserted that talks and threats do not go together.

In response to a question regarding PTI’s precondition of Imran Khan’s release to call off the Islamabad protest, Naqvi ruled out such a possibility, saying that he holds no power over the courts.

According to Mohsin Naqvi, he had no authority to release the PTI founder as it is the jurisdiction of the courts.

The federal minister said that Imran Khan was facing legal cases and should approach the courts for his release instead of the government.

Meanwhile, the interior minister reiterated that no protest will be allowed in the federal capital as Belarus president along with a 65-member delegation is set for a state visit to Pakistan on November 24 and 25.

Earlier today, an Anti-terrorism court (ATC) handed over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder to police on a five-day physical remand in a New Town police station case.

Imran Khan was implicated in a separate case after securing bail in the Toshakhana II case.

It is worth noting here that the incarcerated PTI founder earlier this month announced the date for the final protest in Islamabad on Nov 24.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur assured that he would not return home until the release of the PTI founder.