Bushra Bibi’s bail in Toshakhana-II case challenged in SC

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has challenged Bushra Bibi wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, bail in the Toshakhana-II case in the Supreme Court, ARY News reported.

As per details, the FIA stated in its plea that bail was granted in Islamabad High Court judge’s chamber and it violates Supreme Court guidelines. The FIA also claimed that Bushra Bibi was involved in the case along with her husband Imran Khan.

The development came after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted bail to Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana-II case.

IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb accepted the post-arrest bail plea of Bushra Bibi against Rs1 million surety bonds.

The court also directed authorities concerned to immediately release the former first lady.

Earlier, a special judge central rejected the post-arrest bail pleas of former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse in Toshakhana-II case.

On July 13, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were arrested in a fresh National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to Toshakhana, hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case.

The NAB team headed by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon arrested Imran Khan and his wife from the Adiala Jail.

The development came after the Islamabad district and sessions court accepted the appeals filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse against their conviction in the Iddat case.

The couple was sentenced to seven years in prison and awarded a fine of Rs500,000 each, in February earlier this year after a trial court found their nikah to be fraudulent.