Businessman deprived of Rs 1.8 million, wounded in resistance to robbery in Thatha

THATHA: Robbers were run away after snatching a whopping amount of Rs 1.8 million from a businessman named Ghazanfar Badani near Ojri mosque in Thatha on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The business man was also wounded in a resistance to robbery with the robbers as the muggers sprayed bullets on the trader while his vehicles also received bullets.

The trader has been shifted to Civil Hospital Thatha in a critical condition.

The Tajir Ittehad has strongly condemned the incident while they also demanded the arrest of the culprits.

Earlier, yesterday, a shopkeeper named Noor Alam was shot dead over resisting a robbery in Orangi Town neighborhood of Karachi in an exchange of fire with robbers as he snatched an arm from robbers and sprayed bullets on them while a robber Rahim was succumbed to injuries later.

The robbers had committed the robbery in a LPG shop in the limits of Iqbal Market police station in Orangi Town.

The killed robber had also arrested many a times in various cases including murder and robberies, the police stated.

Noor Alam, the shopkeeper, was a hafiz-e-Quran and had gotten married 11 months ago, the police said.

Sher Alam, father of the shopkeeper, apprised that his shop was looted twice earlier also.

On the other hand, a man was shot dead in Sherpao Colony vicinity of Landhi, the police said.

The deceased was riding on a motorcycle while two unidentified assailants chased him and shot him dead, while he received three bullets in his head, the police said.

The police have found Rs 700 from his pockets while no any identity document found from him.

The investigation is underway while the incident appears to be a target killing, the police said.

Meanwhile a police personnel sustained injuries owing to the firing of robbers in New Karachi area of the city, the police stated.

Moreover, the citizens handed over an alleged robber to the police after subjecting him torture in North Nazimabad.