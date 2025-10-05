Four killed during six incidents of firing in just three hours hiatus in Karachi

KARACHI: As many as four people were killed in a six incidents of firing during a three-hour hiatus across Karachi on Saturday, ARY News reported.

A shopkeeper was shot dead over resisting a robbery in Orangi Town neighborhood of Karachi while a robber was also killed in the incident. The robbers had committed robbery in a LPG shop in the limits of Iqbal Market police station.

The shopkeeper in a resistance to robbery snatching an arm from a robber and opened fire on him while the robber named Rahim succumbed to injuries later while his accomplice was run away from the spot, the police said.

The killed robber had also arrested many times in many cases including murder and robberies, the police stated.

Noor Alam, the shopkeeper unfortunately lost his life owing to the firing of the robber while he was a hafiz-e-Quran and had gotten married 11 months ago, the police said.

Sher Alam, father of the shopkeeper, apprised that his shop was looted twice earlier also.

On the other hand, a man was shot dead in Sherpao Colony vicinity of Landhi, the police said.

The deceased was riding on a motorcycle while two unidentified assailants chased him and shot him dead, while he received three bullets in his head, the police said.

The police have found Rs 700 from his pockets while no any identity document found from him.

He is being identified through the help of NADRA record while the name appeared on the motorcycle registration is being confirmed, the police said.

The investigation is underway while the incident appears to be a target killing, the police said.

Likewise, an extortionist was killed in an encounter with police in Bakra Piri area in Malir, according Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Specialized Investigation Unit (SIU).

The extortionist had sprayed bullets on a shop of a builder a few days ago, the SSP apprised.

Accused Ghulam Qadir was taken care of a gang-war group of Samad Kathiwari network in Karachi, SSP, SIU said.

The police have recovered the mobile phone used in extortion and arms, the SSP said.

Meanwhile a police personnel sustained injuries owing to the firing of robbers in New Karachi area of the city, the police stated.

The police have taken into custody an accused in an injured condition after an encounter in Ferozabad locality in Karachi.

Moreover, the citizens handed over an alleged robber to the police after subjecting him torture in North Nazimabad.

In an another unfortunate incident a three-year old female child was drowned in a water pail in F.B area Block 14.

The police said that investigation is underway to ascertain that whether the death is an accident or murder.

Earlier in the day, a woman was killed by a stray bullet at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place outside the gynecology ward of the hospital.

The victim, identified as Fahmida, a resident of Malir, was walking outside the ward where her daughter was admitted when she was hit in the chest by a bullet fired from an unknown source.

She was rushed to Jinnah Hospital’s emergency ward but succumbed to her injuries.

Police officials reported that two unidentified men engaged in a gunfight outside the hospital premises, during which a stray bullet struck Fahmida.

Additionally, a passerby named Abdul Razzaq, a laborer on his way to a nearby tea stall, was also injured by the gunfire. The suspects fled the scene, and police are actively searching for them.

A case has been registered at Saddar Police Station under sections related to murder and attempted murder. Investigations are ongoing, police added.