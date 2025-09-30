Comedian Wali Sheikh’s car stolen from Malir area of Karachi

KARACHI: Comedian Wali Sheikh reported that his car was stolen from outside his residence in the Moinabad area of Malir, ARY News reported.

Wali Sheikh said the suspects took the vehicle directly from outside his house. He added that Model Colony police had extended cooperation in the case.

In a video message, the comedian appealed to the Sindh government and law enforcement agencies for help.

“I am a poor and small actor. I bought this car with great difficulty. I request the authorities to recover it and return it to me,” Wali Sheikh said.

This is not the first time that Wali Sheikh has been robbed as in June 2023, the famed comedian was robbed at gunpoint at Karachi’s Northern bypass.

According to details, armed motorcyclists deprived the renowned comedian of his mobile phones and Rs85,000 cash.

In a video message, Wali Sheikh noted that the robbery took place at Karachi’s Northern bypass – where the city’s cattle market is situated.

Meanwhile, the police said that a first information report (FIR) of the incident has been registered at Ghulsan-e-Maymar police station.

“The incident took place in the evening and an FIR of which was filed timely,” the Karachi police said, adding that further investigation was underway.

It was reported that roads leading to the Northern Bypass Cattle Market were infested with criminals and a large number of people, including cattle farm owners, have already been deprived of their belongings while travelling there.

Social media is abuzz with reports of incidents of street crimes in the vicinity. Victims are claiming that they were robbed of their belongings on way to the cattle market.