‘Butcher’s Crossing’ trailer has Nicolas Cage fans excited

The trailer of actor Nicolas Cage’s Hollywood survival thriller film ‘Butcher’s Crossing‘ is going viral on social media platforms.

The film is a live adaptation of John Edward Williams’ 1960 novel of the same name. The cast features Nicolas Cage, Fred Hechinger, Xander Berkeley, Rachel Keller, Jeremy Bobb, and Paul Raci.

‘Butcher’s Crossing‘ follows Will Andrews (Fred Hechinger) dropping out of Harvard University to go on an adventure to find a new meaning in life and make a strong purpose in life. However, his journey becomes a nightmare when he blends into a group of buffalo hunters, led by a complicated man named Miller (Nicolas Cage).

The most captivating part of the film is the “person vs. person” aspect. The trailer does justice to the narrative by building the tension between the characters, with the seasonal changes giving an extra flavour to the plot.

However, the enmity between the two hunters is the main aspect. Nicolas Cage is leaving fans excited with the impressive portrayal of the deranged character.

It will be interesting to see how the chemistry between Nicolas Cage and Fred Hechinger works out. The latter has given impressive performances in horror films the Fear Street trilogy, and The Woman in the Window along with the TV series The White Lotus.

The Gabe Polsky directorial had its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. It is now getting a theatrical release on October 20, 2023.

