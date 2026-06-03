The first trailer for By Any Means has been released, offering a tense look at the upcoming action thriller led by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Mark Wahlberg.

Set in the turbulent American South of the 1960s, the film follows FBI agent Wayne Strider, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, as he investigates a series of killings linked to the civil rights movement.

As the case deepens, Strider is paired with notorious mob enforcer Gregory Scarpa, portrayed by Mark Wahlberg, creating a pairing that sits at the heart of the story.

By Any Means trailer leans heavily into the scenes of racial unrest, political tension and violent confrontations with a suspenseful cat-and-mouse investigation.

Directed by Elegance Bratton, whose The Inspection received widespread acclaim, the film is inspired by real events surrounding the FBI’s efforts to investigate attacks on civil rights activists in Mississippi. The story draws from historical accounts involving the disappearance and murders of civil rights workers during one of the most volatile periods in American history.

One of the biggest talking points from the trailer is the transformation of Mark Wahlberg, who appears almost unrecognisable as Scarpa, complete with a dramatically different hairstyle and period-inspired look. Production advisers included members of Scarpa’s own family, helping filmmakers recreate the notorious figure as authentically as possible.

Meanwhile, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II character Strider is a man trying to uphold his principles while operating within a system riddled with corruption and fear.

The film also features a strong supporting cast, including Nicole Beharie, Giancarlo Esposito, David Strathairn, Josh Lucas, Ethan Embry, LisaGay Hamilton and LaChanze.

By Any Means is scheduled to arrive in theaters on September 4, 2026, with Mark Wahlberg and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II leading what appears to be one of the fall season’s most intriguing thrillers.