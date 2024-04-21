By-election 2024: Vote counting begins amid sporadic violence

ISLAMABAD: The vote-counting process began on Sunday in the by-election for 21 seats of National and provincial assemblies across Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesperson said that the polling process would end at 5 pm, however, those inside the polling stations would be able to cast their vote.

A total of 239 candidates are competing for the National and Provincial Assembly seats. By-elections in the constituencies of the National Assembly include two constituencies of Punjab, two constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a constituency of Sindh.

The seats for provincial assemblies included 12 seats of the Punjab Assembly and two seats each of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan Assembly.

Earlier, the ECP said that there were some complaints of clashes among political workers from Gujrat and Rahim Yar Khan, adding that the polling process was stopped for some time, but resumed after taking immediate action.

The ECP spokesperson said their control room had not yet received any written or telephonic complaints, and the polling process was underway in all 21 constituencies.