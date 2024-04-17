ECP hands over 6.23m ballot papers to ROs for by-elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) handed over 6.23 million ballot papers to concerned Returning Officers (ROs) for by-elections in 21 constituencies, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to the details, approximately 2.55 million Pakistanis will exercise their right to vote for the five National Assembly constituencies, while around 3.61 million people will be voting for 16 provincial assemblies seats across the country.

According to sources, more than 6.23 million ballot papers have been printed, with green-colored papers for the National Assembly and white-colored papers for the provincial assemblies.

The ballot papers have been handed over to the ROs of the respective constituencies to ensure a smooth voting process.

A total of 47 candidates will be contesting for five National Assembly seats while 16 Provincial Assembly constituencies are also up for grabs

The by-elections are scheduled to take place on April 21. These elections encompass five National Assembly seats, 12 Punjab Assembly seats, two seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, and two seats in the Balochistan Assembly, all slated for April 21.

Notably, the first lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has already been elected unopposed for NA 207, the ECP official said.

A total of 237candidates were vying for 21vacant seats in both national and provincial assemblies during the upcoming by-elections slated for April 21,.

A total of 23 candidates were vying for the vacant seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, while 154 candidates were seeking their fortunes in Punjab. In Sindh, Zubair Ahmed Junejo secured his seat unopposed on PS-80.

Twelve contenders are in the running for the empty seats in the Balochistan Assembly. The Commission has schedule to commence printing the ballot papers for the by-elections upon the finalization of candidate lists by the relevant returning officers on March 30, he added.

An official of the ECP said that necessary election materials had been provided to provincial election commissioners. Additionally, district Returning Officers and Returning Officers are fulfilling their duties according to the established election schedule.

He said close coordination has been maintained by the commission with

the Ministries of Interior and Defense as well as provincial law enforcement agencies.