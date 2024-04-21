By-elections: Complaints of clashes in Gujrat, RYK addressed promptly: ECP

The by-election for 21 seats of National and provincial assemblies is underway across Pakistan, with reports of clashes from some areas of Punjab.

The ECP says that there were some complaints of clashes among political workers from Gujrat and Rahim Yar Khan, adding that the polling process was stopped for some time, but resumed after taking immediate action.

The ECP spokesperson said their control room had not yet received any written or telephonic complaints, and the polling process was underway in all 21 constituencies.

The director general of the control room said the polling process remains uninterrupted and peaceful across all constituencies. He emphasized that they are fully prepared to address any issues that may arise.

The spokesperson said control rooms at provincial, divisional, and district levels are operational, with staff available to assist individuals in registering complaints.

Citizens are encouraged to contact the control room directly at 051111327000 or send complaints via email or fax to 0519204404. The control room will work 24 hours on the day of polling until the results are received, the spokesperson said.

As the polling continues, the Election Commission remains committed to ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process, with prompt action taken to address any concerns or complaints raised by voters or stakeholders.