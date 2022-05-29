By-polls, long march: Shah Mahmood Qureshi likely to visit Lahore today

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to visit Lahore today ahead of the by-polls and long march, citing sources, ARY News reported.

Sources said that Shah Mahmood Qureshi will meet PTI Punjab leadership during his Lahore visit. The PTI vice-chairman will also hold meetings regarding the by-polls and long march, sources added.

Earlier, PTI invited applications for the party tickets on 20 seats vacated after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-seated 20 Punjab Assembly lawmakers for voting in favour of Hamza Shahbaz during Chief Minister Punjab election.

The last date for filing the applications is set at June 01 and the application forms could be acquired from the PTI’s official website while information could also be sought from the concerned district president and Punjab secretariat of the party.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that polling for by-election on 20 general seats of Punjab Assembly will be held on July 17.

The ECP has announced schedule for election on 20 provincial seats vacated after defecting MPAs of the PTI were de-seated.

According to the schedule, nomination papers for the by election could be submitted from June 04 to 07. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on June 11, the ECP stated.

The candidates will be announced election symbols on June 24, while polling will be held on July 17.

The ECP had de-seated 25 dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs who voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in Punjab chief minister’s election.

The election body had reserved its verdict on the reference seeking disqualification of 25 dissident PTI MPAs of the Punjab Assembly. Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had sent reference against 25 members including five members on reserved seats.

The dissident Punjab lawmakers include Abdul Aleem Khan, Nazir Ahmed Chohan, Uzma Kardar, Faisal Hayat, Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Malik Ghulam Rasool Sangha, Saeed Akbar Khan, Mohammad Ajmal, Mohammad Amin Zulqernain, Malik Nauman Langrial, Mohammad Salman, Zawar Hussain Warraich, Nazir Ahmed Khan, Fida Hussain, Zahra Batool, Mohammad Tahir, Aisha Nawaz, Sajida Yousaf, Haroon Imran Gill, Malik Asad Ali, Ijaz Masih, Mohammad Sabtain Raza, Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa, Mian Khalid Mehmood and Mehar Mohammad Aslam.

