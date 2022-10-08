By-polls: PTI announces schedule of public rallies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saturday released the schedule of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s public gatherings for the upcoming by-elections on Eight National Assembly seats, ARY News reported.

According to the schedule released by the party’s Secretary General, the former prime minister would address five public rallies between October 11 to 14.

The PTI chief will address a rally in Nankana Sahib on October 11, Sharaqpur on October 12, in Mardan and Kurram on October 13.

Similarly, the PTI chairman Imran Khan will address a rally in Karachi on October 14.

The by-polls for eight vacant seats of the National Assembly will be held on October 16.

یہ الیکشن سے بھاگنے کی کوشش کر رہے ہیں اور عمران خان میدان میں اتر رہے ہیں. ضمنی انتخابات کے جلسے : ننکانہ 11 اکتوبر، شرقپور 12، کرم اور مردان 13 اور کراچی 14 اکتوبر انشاءاللہ — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 8, 2022

The by-polls were scheduled to take place in NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Kurram, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, NA-237 Malir and NA-239 Karachi.

Comments