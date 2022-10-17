By-polls: Voter turnout dropped to 35% – FAFEN

Voter turnout in the by-polls in three provincial, and eight national assembly seats held on October 16, dropped to 35%, Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) reported.

According to the data provided by FAFEN, the highest voter turnout (53.3) was recorded in PP-209 Khanewal, and the lowest turnout (14.8) was recorded in NA-239 Korangi.

FAFEN report states that a total of 118 candidates, including only three women, contested the by-polls on October 16. While multiple irregularities were reported from the constituency amid the by-polls.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claimed a landslide victory in the by-polls held on October 16 with wins in two out of the three provincial constituencies and six out of eight national constituencies.

PTI Chief Imran Khan contested the elections on 7 out of the eight NA seats and emerged victorious in six of them.

However, PTI faced defeat in two NA and one PP constituencies including NA-157 Multan and NA-237 Malir.

PPP’s Ali Moosa Gillani defeated Meherbano Qureshi in NA-157 while Imran Khan himself was defeated by PPP’s Abdul Hakeem Baloch.

The constituencies where the PTI won were NA-22 Mardan, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, NA-239-Korangi PP-209 Khanewal and PP-241 Bahawal­nagar.

