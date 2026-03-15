ByteDance suspends launch of video AI model after copyright disputes

TikTok’s Chinese parent, ByteDance, has put on hold the global launch of its latest video-generation model, Seedance ​2.0, after a series of copyright disputes with major Hollywood studios ‌and streaming platforms, The Information reported on Saturday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the situation.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. ByteDance did not immediately respond to a ​request for comment.

ByteDance said last month it would take steps to prevent the unauthorized use of intellectual property in its AI video generator ⁠, Seedance 2.0, following threats of legal action from U.S. studios, including Disney.

Disney sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Chinese firm last month, accusing it of using Disney characters to train and power Seedance 2.0 without permission, after videos generated by the model went viral in China, including one featuring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in a fight.

Disney said ByteDance had pre-packaged Seedance with a pirated library of copyrighted ​characters from franchises including Star Wars and Marvel, portraying them as public-domain clip art.

ByteDance, which officially unveiled the model in February, has said the system is aimed at professional film, e-commerce and advertising use, highlighting its ability to process text, images, audio and video simultaneously to reduce content production costs.

Seedance 2.0 has drawn attention after being compared to DeepSeek, a Chinese AI company that has built models rivaling those of Anthropic and OpenAI. Tech executives, including Elon Musk, have praised its ability ​to generate cinematic storylines from a handful of prompts.

ByteDance had been aiming to make the new video model available to customers worldwide in mid-March, but the company has since suspended those plans, The Information reported.

ByteDance’s legal team is ⁠working ​to identify and resolve potential legal issues, and ​engineers are adding safeguards to prevent the model from generating content that could lead to further intellectual ​property violations, the report added.