Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has intervened in the NEET controversy and also conveyed his message through a social media post.

Taking to his official X handle on Wednesday, the actor-cum- politician noted the Cockroach Janta Party protests in New Delhi and called for the complete abolition of the NEET examination system. In Tamil, he continued, “As far as the NEET examination is concerned, TVK’s uncompromising stand is that the NEET examination system should be abolished entirely. We will never make false promises or indulge in vote-bank politics over the NEET issue. The examination has caused immense hardship not only to students but also to their families”.

He further stated, “If examinations like NEET are to be abolished, education must first be moved back to the State List. That alone can provide a permanent solution”.

He pleaded with the government to take immediate action and noted that if there are any legal or constitutional hurdles in doing so, then, as an interim measure, a Special Concurrent List should be created to grant greater powers to state governments. Through this mechanism, states should be given full authority over education, including medical education.”

Read More: From Huma Qureshi to Imran Khan: Bollywood celebs join CJP protests across India.

Vijay joined a growing list of public figures who have backed the protests, including Prakash Raj, Shabana Azmi and Riteish Deshmukh. The statement came just hours before the release of his final film as an actor, Jana Nayagan, a project that has had its own share of trouble.

Originally scheduled to release on January 9, the film was delayed due to certification issues after complaints alleged that certain scenes portrayed religious sentiments and the armed forces in an objectionable manner. It finally received an ‘A – Adult Only’ certificate earlier this month.