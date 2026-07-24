KARACHI, July 24: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has said that the growing number of C-section deliveries is contributing to an increase in maternal deaths in the province, ARY News reported.

Speaking at the fourth International Family Planning Summit, titled “Maa Rahe Salamat,” at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), the minister said the Sindh government is taking steps to improve maternal and child healthcare.

She said Sindh is leading the country in family planning and healthcare initiatives, with efforts focused on improving services for women and newborns.

Dr Pechuho said the rising number of C-section deliveries has become a concern because it is linked to higher maternal mortality in Sindh. She added that family planning measures should be considered after a woman undergoes a third C-section.

The health minister also said the provincial government is working to improve transport facilities for women so they can access healthcare more easily.

She added that Birth Station Centres are being established across the province to provide better maternal healthcare services and improve access for expectant mothers.