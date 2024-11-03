Cricket Australia issues statement as India A face ball-tampering allegations

The fourth day of the unofficial Test between India A and Australia A at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay was marked by controversy, as match officials accused the visitors of ball-tampering and changed the ball overnight.

Australia A began the final day needing only 86 runs to secure victory in the first match, but tensions escalated as India A questioned the decision to switch the ball.

On-field umpire Shawn Craig informed India A players that the ball had been “scratched,” necessitating the change.

Stump microphones captured Craig telling the players, “When you scratch it, we change the ball. No more discussion; let’s play.” Despite India A’s protest, Craig firmly refused further debate, leading to a visibly frustrated response from India A’s wicket keeper Ishan Kishan.

Kishan’s objections grew when he questioned if the replacement ball would remain in play, prompting Craig to warn him of potential disciplinary action for dissent. Craig emphasized, “You’re playing with that ball,” to which Kishan reportedly responded that it was a “really stupid decision.”

Later, Cricket Australia (CA) clarified that the ball change was due to its natural deterioration, with both teams informed of the decision before play resumed on the fourth day.

CA confirmed that no charges would be brought against Kishan and that the condition of the ball did not merit a five-run penalty, as outlined in Law 41.3.4.

Australia A ultimately secured a seven-wicket victory in the first match. The teams will face off again for the second four-day match at the MCG on Thursday, November 7.