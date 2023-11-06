CA named Pakistan vs Australia’s first test as ‘West Test’

In order to include an exciting new in-stadium experience for fans, Cricket Australia (CA) has announced that the test match of Australia against Pakistan which is scheduled to be held at Perth Stadium will be named ‘The West Test’, inspired by WACA ground’s traditions.

The stadium which has a capacity of 60,000 seats will be rebranded as “The West Test” just to bring some energy to the WACA ground, meanwhile, the four bays of seating will be temporarily removed which is branded as NRMA Insurance Test against Pakistan.

The three-tiered grassed area features three tiers and has the capacity of 500 spectators at a time on ‘The West Test Hill’.

The Gabba has in the past featured a pool deck, and in recent years ‘The Boundary Social’ was a big hit in Melbourne and Sydney, and now WA is following suit with a new way for fans to enjoy the cricket.

Cricket Australia General Manager, Events & Operations Joel Morrison, said:

“International cricket in Perth has always been one of the great events of the Australian summer.

“The ‘West Test’ will take this to another level combining world-class action on the field with brilliant experiences for fans within the stadium, including on ‘The Hill’ thanks to the support of NRMA Insurance.

“The historic rivalry between Australia and Pakistan has been rekindled since our long-awaited tour to Pakistan last year so there is no better way to launch men’s international cricket this summer via the West Test in one of the world’s great cities.”

WA Cricket CEO, Christina Matthews, said:

“The West Test will give Western Australians something to be proud of – Women’s and Men’s Test matches that feel uniquely ours and showcase our brilliant stadia to the world.

The first step in the transformation of our Men’s Test is The Hill, providing WA cricket fans with a new way to experience Australia’s clash with Pakistan at our world class Perth Stadium.

“We look forward to working with CA and all partners in the game to continue developing The West Test event as we move towards series against India and England in coming years.”