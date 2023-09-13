CAA approves construction of New ATC tower at Karachi airport

KARACHI: In a significant development, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Wednesday decided to construct a ‘state-of-the-art’ air traffic control (ATC) tower at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, ARY News reported.

During a board meeting convened in Karachi, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) approved crucial decisions geared towards improving airport infrastructure and safety measures.

The authority has decided to construct a world-class Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower and a Rescue Fire Fighting (RFF) complex at Jinnah International Airport.

Sources indicated that the current ATC tower, which has been in service for a remarkable 91 years, faces height limitations and is no longer considered adequate for modern aviation needs.

The approval for a new, modern ATC tower is expected to not only address these limitations but also significantly improve visibility and flight safety, meanwhile, the project is expected to complete in a year.

Furthermore, the decision to establish a RFF complex is aimed at boost fire safety measures at Karachi airport.

This complex will house fire offices and modern fire stations, ensuring swift and effective response to any emergency situations.

The PCAA spokesperson stated that due to foreign exchange amounting over 25 percent of the project’s design cost, an approval is required from the Central Tender Working Party (CTWP).

The spokesperson added that, once this approval is secured, the CAA will proceed to formalize an agreement with the chosen consultant for the project.

The spokesperson emphasized that the location and height specifications of the new tower will strictly adhere to international standards and modern aviation requirements, ensuring its effectiveness and compliance with global aviation norms.