CAA approves 25pc increase in salaries of employees

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority’s (PCAA) on Wednesday approved a 25 per cent increase in the salaries of its employees, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development said that the CAA Board of Directors meeting has decided to increase the salaries of low-grade officials by 25 per cent while the officers will get 20 per cent pay raise.

The meeting also approved an escalator for Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

Earlier on June 9, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) joint action committee had announced to hold series of protests starting from June 17 for pay raise, special bonus and promotions of employees.

The CAA JAC had announced to hold protest outside the director-general’s office in the first phase while the demonstrations would be expanded to all airports across the country during its second phase.

The protests would be continued till their demands were accepted by the concerned authorities, announced the CAA JAC after a meeting attended by the representatives of the officers’ association and union leaders.