No, you can’t use smartphone on Peshawar airport premises

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) imposed Monday a ban on the use of smartphones on the premises of Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport.

According to a notification, a copy of which is available with ARY News, passengers have been prohibited from using smartphones in all the “restricted areas” of the airport.

“It is to notify for all concerned that use of smartphones at all restricted areas, without prior permission of the COO/APM BKIAP, Peshawar, stands strictly prohibited in restricted areas which includes all lounges and apron areas,” read the notification.

“If anyone is found with the above type of phones in such areas, he/she shall be dealt accordingly which includes confiscation of the phone and AEP,” it warned.