‘CAA directs Pakistani airlines to not use Iranian airspace’

KARACHI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has directed Pakistani airlines to not use Iranian airspace, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the Civil Aviation Authority has asked the Pakistan-bound airlines to use the Muscat (Oman) route.

However, the CAA sources said that strict monitoring of the flights from the western direction including Iran has been initiated.

Sources said that the Iranian airspace has not been closed for commercial flights yet and no ban has been imposed on flights coming to Pakistan from any side.

Earlier today, the Foreign Office said on Thursday Pakistan struck terrorist hideouts inside the Iranian border a day after Tehran violated the country’s airspace and launched strikes in Balochistan.

“This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran. A number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based operation – codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

Yesterday, following Iran’s violation of Pakistani airspace, the Foreign Office (FO) said Islamabad has announced to expel Iranian ambassador while recalling its envoy from Tehran.

“Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act and the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran,” FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch said in a post.

“Last night’s unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty by Iran is a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

According to a statement released by the Foreign Office (FO) after midnight, strikes in Pakistani territory resulted in “deaths of two innocent children while injuring of three girls”.