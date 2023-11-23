CAA divided into two entities

KARACHI: The federal government has divided the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) into two separate entities, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the notification issued here, the CAA has been divided into separate organisations; Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) and Civil Aviation.

Both the entities will be headed by separate heads, the notification stated.

The newly formed Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) will look after the affairs of the country’s airports, the notification stated.

Moreover, matters related to the airport system, flight landing approval, flight safety and other departments will be monitored by CAA.

In recent times, the federal government’s decision to outsource the management of the country’s three major airports prompted strong protests from the CAA employees.

The authorities have started the outsourcing process at Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad airports to be run through a public-private partnership, a move meant to generate foreign exchange reserves.