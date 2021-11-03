CAA stops Indian airline from using Pakistan’s airspace

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday stopped an Indian airline from using its airspace, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the CAA has denied the use of Pakistan’s airspace to Indian airline’s Srinagar-Sharjah flight.

The CAA has cancelled Indian airline permission for using the country’s airspace on government order, said sources.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) earlier green-lighted an Indian airline’s Srinagar-Sharjah flight to use Pakistan’s airspace.

A spokesperson for the country’s aviation regulator relayed that the airline sought a special permission for its flight travelling from occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar to the UAE’s Sharjah to use the Pakistani airspace, which was granted.

The passenger aircraft, Airbus A320, took off from Srinagar airport and flew to Sharjah the other day, using the Lahore region airspace, the spokesperson added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan took the decision to shut its airspace on February 27, 2019 sending India a strong message and forcing carriers to reroute flights, after an aerial dogfight between Pakistan and Indian air forces.

