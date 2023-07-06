CAA issues alert amid rain forecast for Karachi

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority on Thursday issued instructions for advance measures at Karachi airport amid forecast of rain with thunderstorm in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The CAA has issued an alert to concerned departments advising to transfer the light aircrafts to safer places before rainfall.

The Met Office in a weather report predicted rainfall in Karachi from 07th July till 10 July with occasional gaps.

Dust-thunderstorm and rain with isolated heavy falls expected in Karachi division, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Thatta and Sujawal districts from tomorrow till 10 July with occasional gaps, according to the weather report.

The Met Office had predicted entry of a monsoon westerly wave in the country on Monday to bring rainfall in the country from July 03 to July 08.

According to a weather report, monsoon currents are likely to approach the eastern and northwestern Sindh from Thursday (today) and gradually spread over entire Sindh.