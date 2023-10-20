CAA issues schedule of Nawaz Sharif’s chartered plane

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued the schedule of Nawaz Sharif’s chartered plane that is due to land in Islamabad today, ARY News reported.

ARY News obtained the schedule of Nawaz Sharif’s chartered flight. The notification stated that the chartered plane will depart for Islamabad from Dubai at 9:25 and land at the Islamabad International Airport at 12:30 pm. After staying at the Islamabad airport for two hours, Sharif will depart for Lahore.

The chartered flight would land at the Lahore airport at 3:20 pm. The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) acquired the services of a private airline for a Boeing 737 chartered plane for the former premier.

Yesterday, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif reached Dubai – United Arab Emirates (UAE) ahead of his much-anticipated return to Pakistan.

Nawaz, who has been in self-imposed exile since 2019, left for London in the middle of his seven-year jail term on medical grounds. The elder will leave for Pakistan via Dubai on Oct 21.

Nawaz will be meeting a selected group of people during his two-day stay in Dubai.

The former premier will reach Islamabad on Saturday afternoon and will be accompanied by around 150 people on his return to Pakistan in a chartered plane.

It was also learnt that PML-N has also acquired a private company’s services to show flower petals at the party’s rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan following the return of Sharif.

It emerged that the Cessna plane would be used for showering flower petals on the PML-N’s rally venue and other parts of the city.

The CAA also issued a notification for using the private jet for showering petals on the city at 3:30 pm.