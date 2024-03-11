27.9 C
CAA jacks up car parking fees at Karachi airport

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has jacked up car parking fees at Karachi airport, ARY News reported.

According to the CAA spokesperson, the car parking fees at the Karachi airport has been fixed at Rs100 after an increase of Rs10. “Rs100 would be charged for parking a vehicle for three hours on the airport premises.”

An extra fee would be charged from the owners of the vehicles for parking of more than three hours on the airport premises, the spokesperson said.

The decision was made Karachi airport management committee after the end of the private contractor’s tenure, the CAA spokesperson said.

The CAA further said the parking fees is jacked up by Rs10 every year.

