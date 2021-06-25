Repair works on Lahore airport’s secondary runway to start July

LAHORE: The repair works on the secondary runway of Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport is set to begin from July 1 after which it will remain suspended four days a week until the year-end, ARY News reported citing Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) official correspondence.

The secondary runway will remain suspended for operations at least four days every week until December 31, the CAA notice to airmen, or NOTAM, read.

The NOTAM read that the secondary runway 18R, 36L will be readied, if needed, within the 10-minute notice, however, it shall remain non-functional on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:30 am to 11:30 am.

Separately, work on the international standard runway at Faisalabad Airport began earlier this week with Rs3.58 billion and is likely to be completed by August 2022.

Sharing details on the construction of the runway, CAA said that it would be the main runway of the airport and would be equipped with a modern ILS system.

The construction of a runway built on international standards will help in the landing of the Boeing 777 and other heavy planes. “Cargo flights will also be operated after its construction,” the CAA said.