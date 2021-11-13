CAA permits 2 Afghanistan airlines to operate in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has Saturday allowed at least two Afghanistan airlines to operate in Pakistan after the air transport department okayed the operations, ARY News reported.

The Ariana Afghan Airlines (AAA) and Kam Air (KA) have been given flight operations approval in Pakistan for two-way Kabul-Islamabad flights.

AAA will operate twice while KA is given five times a week roster starting today which will mean about 1,000 passengers flying to and fro between the destinations.

According to the sources privy to the development, Afghanistan had initially asked for route permits of Karachi from Kabul, Mazar Sharif and Kandahar, but as yet its only given approval for Kabul-Islamabad operations.

The permits for the above-mentioned routes are subject to the signing of MoUs between the two nations following which 1,500 passengers can travel between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

PIA angers CAA by offering help in accounts audit

Earlier this week from the CAA, the aviation regulatory expressed its displeasure over Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) alleged violation of mandate by offering help to the aviation regulatory on accounts audit.

It is unprofessional on part of the PIA to patronize CAA, which is an internationally recognized aviation regulatory, by offering to help it with the audit, the spokesperson said today.

The statement made by the PIA CEO Arshad Malik to offer assistance to CAA is beyond his mandate, the aviation regulator said today.

